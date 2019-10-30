Innovation Challenge opens to middle and high school students

ANGOLA, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – Trine University in Angola is opening its annual Innovation Challenge to middle and high school students. The challenge offers cash prizes for the top new ideas or improved concepts for business or technology.

Middle school, high school and college/community divisions can compete for Best Business Idea as well as the Best Innovation/Invention. Contestants will pitch their ideas to a panel of judges. The judges and the audience will score the presentations, with the top scores receiving prizes.

The middle school division features a first prize of $700, second prize of $300 and third prize of $100 for each category. High school students will compete for a $2,000 first prize and $1,000 second prize in each category. Adults will have the opportunity for a $3,000 first prize and $1,000 second prize within each category.

“Opening the competition to middle and high school students gives future entrepreneurs the opportunity to begin developing the skills and tools they need to be successful,” said Jason Blume, executive director of Trine innovation 1. “It also helps them to get them over the fear of failure and the fears associated with developing and presenting a unique project. We help them grasp that it’s good to dream and attempt to develop an idea even if you don’t succeed, something that is harder to learn as an adult.”

Registration is open for the Innovation Challenge through January 13, with presentations and awards taking place on the Trine University campus in February.