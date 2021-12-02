Inside INdiana Business

Inside INdiana Business: Elanco Animal Health layoffs, Indiana economic deals

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – WISH-TV is proud to partner with Inside INdiana Business and the IBJ to bring you the best business coverage in the state.

The host of Inside INdiana Business, Gerry Dick, was on Daybreak Thursday.

He talked about a number of business stories that are making headlines in the Hoosier state.

Some of what he mentioned was the Elanco 400 layoffs, including 100 positions in Indiana. The move, according to the IBJ, stems from a $7 billion acquisition of Bayer Animal Health in August 2020.

He also talked about how the Major League Baseball lockout could affect the Indianapolis Indians.

Additionally, he also talked about some of the big, economic deals Indiana landed in 2021, despite the pandemic, labor shortages and supply chain issues.

