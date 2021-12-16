Inside INdiana Business

Inside INdiana Business: READI grant, MPS Egg Farms development

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Big investments are coming to some small towns as regions band together.

WISH-TV is sharing these and more stories as we partner with Inside INdiana Business and the IBJ to bring you the best business coverage in the state.

The host of Inside INdiana Business, Gerry Dick, was on Daybreak Thursday.

He talked about a number of business-related stories making headling in the Hoosier state.

The largest investment in Indiana history is coming to help build the state’s economy but it hasn’t been an easy road to get there. The READI grant would give $500 million to 17 regions across the state of Indiana.

Additionally, in northern Indiana, North Manchester-based MPS Egg Farms is undergoing some “egg-cellent” development that could have a national impact.

For more on these and other business stories, click here.

To watch the entire segment, click on the video.