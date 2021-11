Inside INdiana Business

Inside INdiana Business: Supply chain impact on holiday shopping

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – For many, Thanksgiving is the day for family, food and football.

However, on Friday, the cash and credit come out as holiday shopping gets into high gear.

Gerry Dick, the host of Inside INdiana Business, looked at how the supply-chain stress could impact your spending.

To watch the entire segment, click on the video.