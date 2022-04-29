Inside INdiana Business

Insurance firm named title sponsor for IMS road race

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — The Indianapolis Motor Speedway has announced Chicago-based insurance, risk management and consulting services firm Gallagher will serve as the title sponsor of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES race on the IMS road course. The Gallagher Grand Prix will be part of the Brickyard tripleheader at the end of July.

As part of the multi-year deal, IMS says Gallagher will sponsor Team Penske driver Scott McLaughlin for two races this season, including the Gallagher Grand Prix.

The firm will also have its name on the new Gallagher Pavilion in Pagoda Plaza at IMS, which will host hospitality events throughout the year.

“We know that Gallagher shares many of the core values that are important across our Penske Entertainment and Team Penske motorsports properties,” IMS owner Roger Penske said in written remarks. “Gallagher plans to take full advantage of our partnership to not only showcase their brand, but provide a special, one-of-a-kind experience through motorsports.”

The Gallagher Grand Prix is scheduled for Saturday, July 30 on a weekend that will also include road course races for the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series.

INDYCAR has run the GMR Grand Prix on the road course for several years as part of the Month of May festivities. The additional road course race was added in 2020 when NASCAR announced it was switching its annual Brickyard race from the 2.5-mile oval to the road course.