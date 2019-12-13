Intelligent Fiber Network to relocate headquarters

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) – An Indy-based broadband provider is relocating its headquarters to the west side of Indianapolis. Intelligent Fiber Network says the new space will better accommodate the company’s growth.

The new headquarters touts 38,000 square feet of office, meeting and server space. The building was formerly owned by Wabash Valley Power Alliance, which joined IFN as its newest member/owner this spring.

IFN’s data centers on Henry Street and at 5520 West 76th Street will remain the company’s central connection hub, and the company says the move will not impact service at these locations.

IFN provides fiber-optic services to more than 60 Indiana counties and extends to Chicago and Louisville.

“We are continuing to see strong growth in our business as we invest in more fiber assets for our customers. With the growth in revenue and assets comes the need for additional staff,” said IFN Chief Executive Officer Jim Turner. “We’ve expanded our in-house staff by nearly 50% over the past two and a half years, and we were out of space for our current employees, let alone for future growth. We are excited to be moving to a building that accommodates that growth and provides other opportunities to support our owners and partners.”

Renovations to the new headquarters building are underway and the company plans to host a ribbon cutting ceremony this summer.