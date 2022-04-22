Inside INdiana Business

International School to celebrate new building

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — The International School of Indiana will Saturday celebrate the completion of the $13.5 million Chen Family Lower School building in Indianapolis. The school is the result of capital campaign to create a unified campus on the city’s northwest side.

ISI broke ground on the building in October 2020. The school says having a unified campus will “create new learning opportunities by providing an environment better suited to mentoring and other forms of authentic engagement between students across grade levels and faculty members across disciplines.”

The 45,000-square-foot school will serve ISI students from age three through fifth grade. It is located near ISI’s existing middle and high schools.

“This is a momentous occasion for our institution,” Elizabeth Head, head of school at ISI, said in written remarks. “It is the culmination of a multi-decade plan to see our Michigan Road campus become the permanent home for all our students and employees, and a place that can serve all of Central Indiana as a hub for international education and global mindedness in our state.”

ISI says the building will be “formally complete” later this month. The school will celebrate the building’s completion during its International Gala at the school on Saturday.