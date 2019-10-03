InterVision opens new Indy office

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — A California-based IT company that acquired an Indianapolis firm last year has opened its new Indy facility. InterVision acquired Indianapolis-based Bluelock in March of 2018.

InterVision says the office will be the starting point for its expansion in offering cloud and on-premises solutions for the Indiana market.

At the time of the acquisition, the company said it would use Bluelock’s Indy office as a “Center of Excellence for hosted offerings.”

“Our Indianapolis office location plays a major role in InterVision’s delivery of cloud, hosted and on-premises IT services,” Jeff Ton, senior vice president of product, development & strategic alliances at InterVision, said in a news release. “This new facility will allow us to continue our expansion in the Indianapolis community and bolster our ability to better serve those who depend on us for critical IT functions.”

InterVision did not provide details on its financial investment in the new office. The company says about 15% of its workforce is based in the Indianapolis area.

To celebrate the opening of the new facility, InterVision Chief Executive Officer Aaron Stone will join company officials and representatives from the Indy Chamber, as well as clients, partners and area businesses, for a ribbon-cutting ceremony October 10.