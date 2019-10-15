Irish tech company coming to Westfield

WESTFIELD, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — An Ireland-based technology company has announced plans to set up operations in Westfield. The city says Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) will invest more than $9 million to open an engineering lab in the Westfield Business Centre and bring in 50 jobs.

Aptiv specializes in mobility software and systems integration. The new engineering lab will focus on developing next-generation technology for connected vehicles, according to the city. Work in the lab will include environmental testing, product and material analysis and on-vehicle development.

“The team at Aptiv will be working on future-focused technology and I could not be more excited to welcome them to Westfield,” Westfield Mayor Andy Cook said in a news release. “These are exactly the types of high-tech investments we have been working to attract. This is a statement that our community can attract a diverse workforce to support this kind of innovation.”

Aptiv Director of Advanced Safety & User Experience A.J. Lasley says the company chose Westfield because of its location, business-friendly environment and quality of life. The Westfield City Council has approved a five-year personal property tax abatement for the project.

The city says the addition of Aptiv maks the Westfield Business Centre now fully leased. The 133,000-square-foot spec building opened in October 2018.