IU Health growing Fishers footprint

FISHERS, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Indiana University Health is detailing plans for a major expansion in Fishers. The health system says it is investing $287 million to grow the IU Health Saxony Hospital campus, which will be renamed IU Health Fishers, by nearly 50% and double the hospital’s workforce.

The 38-bed specialty-care hospital is located at 136th Street and I-69 in Fishers. In addition to the expanded hospital, some of the investment will involve the addition of off-site, outpatient physician office developments throughout the city.

IU Health says the expansion will add 50 inpatient beds at the hospital, as well as new and expanded services in obstetrics & gynecology, ear, nose & throat, nephrology, neurology, and pulmonology.

The health system also plans to grow its existing specialty programs in cardiovascular, gastroenterology, general medicine, general surgery, orthopedics, adult and pediatric primary care, and urology.

“Through research and patient migration patterns, we’ve found that many patients in the Fishers community and on the northeast side of Indianapolis would like to receive their healthcare closer to home but are traveling elsewhere because the current service offerings aren’t diverse enough,” Chad Dilley, chief operating officer at IU Health Saxony Hospital, said in written remarks. “We’re thrilled to further our investment in the health and well-being of Hoosiers in and around the Fishers community.”

IU Health plans to break ground on the project later this year with completion expected in 2025.

The expansion comes as IU Health continues work on its new $1.6 billion medical campus in downtown Indianapolis. The project, slated for completion as early as 2026, will combine its University and Methodist hospitals into one location.