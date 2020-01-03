IU Health opens Joe & Shelly Schwarz Cancer Center

Carmel, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – A $55 million cancer center located on the IU Health North Hospital campus is slated to open Monday. The Indiana University Health Joe & Shelly Schwarz Cancer Center is an 88,000-square-foot, two-story facility that will offer radiation oncology, hematology-oncology, pharmacy, laboratory and patient navigation services.

IU Health says Shelly Schwarz and her late husband, Joe Schwarz gifted $10 million to help develop the cancer center. Joe Schwarz passed away in March 2018 and Shelly made the donation in his memory as well as to honor the care he received as an IU Health patient himself.

On December 17 the IU Health Foundation hosted a private grand-opening event, which was attended by Carmel City Councilwoman Sue Finkam. Finkam presented Shelly Schwarz with a city of Carmel Proclamation coining the day “IU Health Joe & Shelly Schwarz Cancer Center Day.”

To celebrate the grand opening of the center, the hospital also hosted a Survivor Walk to honor team members who had battled or are currently batting cancer.

“The IU Health Schwarz Cancer Center is an important piece of IU Health’s promise to deliver the best care for patients,” says Doug Puckett, president of the IU Health Indianapolis Suburban Region, which includes IU Health North, Saxony, Tipton and West hospitals. “Through this investment, IU Health is creating better access to cancer care and bringing treatment closer to home for patients living on the north side of Indianapolis and beyond. When we open our doors, we look forward to extending the reach of treatment and care patients have come to expect from IU Health Cancer Centers.”