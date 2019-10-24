IU launches Office of Business Partnerships

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – Indiana University is launching an office to strategically manage the university’s relationships with businesses. The Office of Business Partnerships aims to lead a coordinated approach to building stronger relationships, cultivating opportunities for students and faculty and securing financial support for all of IU’s educational activities.

Vice President and Chief Financial Officer John Sejdinaj and Vice President for Research Fred Cate have appointed Valerie Gill to lead the office, in a newly-created associate vice president for business partnerships role.

IU officials say Gill brings 12 years of experience leading various components of IU’s efforts to create dynamic business partnerships to the position. Her most recent role was overseeing IU’s Office of Sponsorships, Licensing and Trademarks.

The new office will include Corporate Relations and the Office of Sponsorships, Licensing and Trademarks. Gill and her team will also work in close collaboration with school corporate relations offices, the Office of Innovation and Commercialization, IU Ventures and IU Athletics.

“Through the new Office of Business Partnerships, IU will be better informed and more effective when negotiating and building relationships that will have a real and positive impact on the university and the state,” Cate said.