IU launches search for next IU cinema director

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) -Indiana University has begun its search for the next IU Cinema director. The director is responsible for the 260-seat venue’s strategic direction, financial management and staff supervision, among other duties.

The university has appointed a committee to identify candidates for the position. Provost Professor Greg Waller, unit director of Cinema and Media Studies at The Media School, will chair the committee, which was appointed by IU Bloomington Provost and Executive Vice President Lauren Robel.

The new director will succeed the cinema’s founding director, Jon Vickers, who was named to the position in 2010. The new director will also be responsible for oversight of academic and public-facing programs, IU partner and filmmaker relations, and working with distributors and industry leaders.

The search committee includes faculty and staff representatives at IU Bloomington. In addition to Waller, they include: