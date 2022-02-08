Inside INdiana Business

IU raises room & board rates

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — The Indiana University Board of Trustees has approved increases in room and board rates for several of its campuses. The university says the increases for the 2022-23 academic year are smallest in more than a decade.

For the main Bloomington campus, room and board will increase 0.98%, or $114 per year. IUPUI will see a 0.35% increase, or $44 per year, while IU Southeast rates will rise 1.03%, or $80 per year.

IU South Bend will not see any changes.

“Each campus has taken steps to avoid passing on pandemic-related costs to students in room and board rates for 2022-2023,” IU Treasurer Don Lukes said in a news release. “The lower rate increases for next year reflect each campus’s priority to balance rates paid by students, with the goal to maintain long-term financial stability of the housing and dining system.”

IU says the changes continue the university’s trend of keeping rate increases near or below the Consumer Price Index since 2017 for the IUPUI, South Bend and Southeast campuses.