IUPUI school receives $1M gift

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — The School of Informatics and Computing at IUPUI has received a $1 million donation from Danita and Robert Forgey. The gift will fund several existing student scholarships at the school and support the IU Summer Theatre program in Bloomington.

Officials say the gift represents the largest single philanthropic gift to the School of Informatics and Computing on the Indianapolis campus.

The Forgeys’ contribution will assist School of Informatics and Computing students through the Jan Ashton Health Information Management Scholarship, the Ruth Walker Health Informatics Graduate Scholarship and the Danita H. Forgey Scholarship in Health Information Management.

Funds from the gift are also designated to support the school’s diversity programs.

“We are focused on the future and centered on inclusion, which is why I’m so pleased the Forgeys chose to fund the Alvin and Nadine Givens iDEW Scholarship,” Senior Executive Associate Dean Mathew Palakal said. “This is a program specifically created to bring minority, female and underrepresented students into the IT workforce pipeline, and this gift from the Forgeys will allow us to make our efforts in those key areas even stronger.”

Danita Forgey is the former director of what is now known as the Health Information Management program at IUPUI.