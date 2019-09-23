IUPUI scores grant to address inequities in STEM

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside Indiana Business) – IUPUI has launched an initiative to improve upon and address challenges women face in the tenured ranks of STEM departments. The effort is supported by a National Science Foundation ADVANCE grant.

The funding also supports a dive into analyzing inequality in the representation, retention and advancement of women, particularly women of color, in the STEM field.

The NSF ADVANCE program is designed to combat barriers based on gender that serves to hold back diverse faculty in academic institutions.

Using findings from “Project EPIC at IUPUI: Evidence-Informed Promotion of Inclusive Climate,” the university plans to develop a strategy to foster an inclusive culture on IUPUI’s research-intensive urban campus.

“Project EPIC will position IUPUI to be a national leader in hiring and promoting women scientists and allowing them to flourish on our campus,” IUPUI Chancellor Nasser Paydar said. “This project reinforces the strategic priority we place on promoting an inclusive campus climate at IUPUI and works in concert with the many other initiatives we are championing on our campus to expand the STEM pipeline at every point in the process.”

The project is three years in duration, with the grant beginning October 1.