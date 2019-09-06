IURC holds hearing on Duke Energy rate hike request

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Electric customers and other stakeholders of Plainfield-based Duke Energy Indiana (NYSE: DUK) will have a chance Monday to comment on the utility’s proposed 15% rate hike. The company says it wants to increase annual revenue by $395 million for equipment upgrades and infrastructure improvements.

The company filed a request in July with the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission seeking the increase. IURC will hold a series of public field hearings to get input from customers who would be impacted by the increase.

Duke says the increase will vary among consumers, but the typical residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours per month could see a $23 increase in their monthly bill if the request is approved by the IURC.

IURC will hold three hearings on the Duke Energy case:

Sept. 9 Carmel HS Auditorium

Sept. 23 Terre Haute South HS

Oct. 1 New Albany Floyd County School Corp. Facilities Center

Each IURC public field hearing will start at 6 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to arrive no later than 5:45 p.m. for an overview of field hearing procedures.

Duke Energy says if the request is approved the rate increases would occur in two phases, taking effect in 2020 and 2021.