IU’s Kelley Direct among ‘Best Online MBA Programs’

The Kelley Direct Online MBA program at Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business is ranked second place in an annual list from business news and education site Poets & Quants. The site evaluates 35 programs based on the quality of incoming students, an assessment of the MBA experience by graduates and career outcomes of alumni.

Kelley Direct launched a revised curriculum this year, which it says features an innovative set of integrated core modules and focus on a hand-on style of learning skills to be apllies directly to business endeavors and organizations.

“We’re always pleased when the hard work of our faculty and staff is recognized by others,” said Idalene “Idie” Kesner, dean of the Kelley School and the Frank P. Popoff Chair of Strategic Management. “We often hear from our students how much they appreciate the connections they are able to build with our faculty and staff both inside and outside the classroom, especially through things such as career coaching and experiential learning. Our students know that Kelley can help them achieve their professional and personal goals.”

