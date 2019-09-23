Ivy Tech chancellor finalists to visit Richmond campus

RICHMOND, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — The three individuals vying to become chancellor of the Ivy Tech Community College campus in Richmond will visit with the community this week. The campus will Tuesday host the first of three public forums featuring each of the finalists for the position.

The forums will take place Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in the Stidham Auditorium on the Richmond campus. The finalists include:

Tuesday: Stacy Atkinson – Currently serving as acting chancellor for Ivy Tech’s Richmond campus and service area.

Wednesday: Christopher Spradlin – Currently serving as provost for Edison State Community College in Ohio.

Thursday: Lori Handy – Currently serving as vice chancellor and campus operating officer for Ivy Tech’s Indianapolis campus and service area.

The person selected for the position will succeed Chad Bolser, who in July was named vice president of operations for Ivy Tech’s southern campuses.