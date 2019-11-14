Ivy Tech Fort Wayne to host apprenticeship fair

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Ivy Tech Community College’s Fort Wayne Campus will host an Apprenticeship Fair Friday during National Apprenticeship Week for students and community members.

Attendees can watch live demonstrations on skilled trades, meet industry representatives and learn how to become an apprentice.

The fair aims to show how apprenticeships can teach a skilled trade while earning an apprentice money.

The college will hold two breakout sessions at the The Steel Dynamics, Inc. Keith E. Busse Technology Center in room TC1225.

One session will feature apprenticeship information for teachers, counselors and parents from 10 – 10:30 a.m. and the other will supply information for companies seeking to launch an apprenticeship program, which will run from 11 a.m. – noon.

The event runs from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne Steel Dynamics Inc. Keith E. Busse Technology Center in Fort Wayne.