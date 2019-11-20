Ivy Tech names executive director of employee diversity

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) – Ivy Tech Community has named Doneisha Posey executive director of Employee Diversity, Equity and Belonging. Posey most recently served as deputy director and general counsel of the Indiana Civil Rights Commission.

In this newly-created position, Posey will be responsible for working to develop a workplace culture that promotes success and belonging for Ivy Tech employees statewide.

Posey will also work to increase employee engagement and will measure Ivy Tech’s effectiveness in serving the needs of faculty and staff.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve in the inaugural role as the executive director of Employee Diversity, Equity and Belonging,” Posey said. “Ivy Tech is a diverse and vibrant community, and I look forward to building upon – and contributing to – Ivy Tech’s commitment to diversity, equity and belonging by working collaboratively across all campuses to foster an inclusive climate for all employees.”

Posey is also an adjunct law professor at Indiana University McKinney School of Law where she teaches Housing Discrimination and Segregation as well as Race and the Law.

Posey’s experience includes serving as a legal advisor for the Governor’s Commission on Minority and Women Business Enterprises, administrative law judge at the Indiana Civil Rights Commission, and immigration litigation attorney in private practice.