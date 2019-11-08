Ivy Tech receives $1M grant for TeenWorks

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside Indiana Business) — The Ivy Tech Foundation has received a $1 million grant. The funding comes from the Marianne Glick and Mike Woods Charitable Fund of the Central Indiana Community Foundation and will be used to create the TeenWorks Scholars Program at Ivy Tech Community College.

The foundation works to ensure support for Ivy Tech Community College beyond state appropriations and student fees. The TeenWorks Scholars Program will aim to provide dedicated advising, emergency aid, technology, tutoring services and more to students, using the gift.

“We are enthusiastic supporters of Ivy Tech, which provides a pathway for students to reach their goals, whatever they may be,” said Glick. “We have witnessed firsthand the difference that this institution makes in the lives of its students, and to be part of that story is a tremendous responsibility, but carries with it tremendous joy.”

Glick is a member of the Ivy Tech State Board of Trustees. She also serves as a board member for United Way, Central Indiana Community Foundation, Goodwill, Ascend and the Eugene and Marilyn Glick Family Foundation.

“Marianne and Mike truly exemplify the definition of what it is to be philanthropists, not only at Ivy Tech, but also across the State of Indiana,” said John Murphy, president of the Ivy Tech Foundation. “Their passion and dedication are unwavering, and we are honored to have them in our Ivy Tech family.”