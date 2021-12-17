Inside INdiana Business

IWU president announces retirement

IWU President David Wright, seen here with his wife Helen, will retire at the end of the 2021-22 school year. (photo provided)

Indiana Wesleyan University has announced President David Wright plans to retire at the end of the current school year. Wright has been on the Marion campus for 25 years and served as president of the Christian-focused university for nearly a decade.

The board of trustees will be forming a search committee early in 2022 to make recommendations for IWU’s next president of Indiana Wesleyan University.

“It’s been amazing to see what God has done for the university over the years. Through the dedicated work of our brilliant faculty and staff, IWU has grown in academic depth and organizational sophistication,” said Wright. “It’s been an honor and a privilege to serve as President of my alma mater, and I am extremely pleased the university has a solid foundation to continue its growth in the future.”

Wright has spent 35 years in Christian higher education. At IWU, he spent five years as a faculty member and associate dean, six years as vice president, five years as IWU’s first-ever Provost, and the past nine years as President.

During his time, the school saw its endowment grow from just over $50 million to $268 million.