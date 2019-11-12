IWU to launch social work program

MARION, Ind. — Indiana Wesleyan University is launching an accredited Master of Social Work program at the IWU-Marion campus. Officials say IWU is the only Council for Christian Colleges & Universities school in the state with an accredited residential MSW program.



The program is currently being built based on the current online program through IWU-National & Global. The new residential MSW hybrid program is designed for both face-to-face classroom time and online learning.



The residential MSW program is set to have two tracks based on educational pre-requisites, and will allow students to sign up for an accelerated advanced standing track or a two-year standard track.

The advanced standing track is a 30-credit-hour curriculum for students who hold a Bachelor of Social Work. This track is expected to launch in Fall 2020.

The Standard Track is a 60-credit-hour program for students who hold a bachelor’s degree in another discipline. This track is slated to launch in Fall 2021.