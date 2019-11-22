Jeffersonville project to break ground

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Representatives from Jeffersonville-based developer arc, Clark County, the state of Indiana and One Southern Indiana will celebrate the groundbreaking of a 9,000-square-foot commercial and retail space on Monday.

The $3.5 million project, Spring Street Commons, features 22 apartments.

According to officials, the project plans feature a local coffee shop, bank and restaurant, and fill an empty parking lot at Spring and Market streets in downtown Jeffersonville.

The event will take place at 228 Spring street in Jeffersonville at 10 a.m.