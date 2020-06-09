Jiffy Lube introduces high school internship

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – Jiffy Lube of Indiana is introducing its new high school internship program. The company says the program will help expose students to the automotive maintenance industry.

Jiffy Lube says all 50 of its Indiana service centers will take on one intern. The company says the program will also help the interns build life skills that will carry over into their professional careers.



“It is an exciting time to be part of a program like this. It’s positively impacting our business, but more importantly, it is improving our communities, inspiring our young adults, and opening alternative job opportunities to the next generation of Hoosiers across the state,” said Lonnie Hinkle, chief operating officer at Jiffy Lube of Indiana.

The company says students will be taught from its Jiffy Lube University curriculum and will complete hands-on tasks. Jiffy Lube says the program’s in-depth training will focus on topics such as business strategy, customer experience, inspections and procedures as well as systems, components and product knowledge.

Jiffy Lube says the program currently has 10 students enrolled and plans to add more.

You can find more information about the program by clicking here.