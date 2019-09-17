Jobs announcement set for Indy

by: Alex Brown, Inside INdiana Business

Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch will be on hand for the announcement. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — City and state officials will Wednesday make a jobs announcement in downtown Indianapolis. Few details are available, however the Indiana Economic Development Corp. says leaders from an Indianapolis-based startup will be involved.

Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch and Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett will also take part in the announcement.

Inside INdiana Business will on hand for the announcement and we’ll have more information in Wednesday afternoon’s INside Edge e-newsletter.

