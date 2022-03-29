Inside INdiana Business

Kaiser Aluminum to break ground on $150M addition

NEWBURGH, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — California-based Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (Nasdaq: KALU) is making a major investment in its Warrick County operation. Our partners at WEHT-TV report the company will break ground Wednesday on a new $150 million addition at its plant in Newburgh.

The project will include a 100,000-square-foot production bay to house a new coating line totaling 665 feet in length. The station says the project represents the third largest capital investment in Warrick County history.

Kaiser acquired the rolling mill business from Pittsburgh-based Alcoa Corp. (NYSE: AA) one year ago this week. The facility employs more than 1,100 workers and produces about 310,000 metric tons of flat-rolled aluminum each year for the beverage and food packaging industry.

It was not immediately clear if any new jobs would be created as a result of the investment.

Kaiser Aluminum President and Chief Executive Officer Keith Harvey will be among the officials in attendance for the groundbreaking.