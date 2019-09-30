Karen Laine of Two Chicks and a Hammer to retire

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – Karen Laine, well known for her part in the mother-daughter duo rehabbing homes in Indianapolis’ Fountain Square neighborhood, Two Chicks and a Hammer Inc., is taking a step back from the company. Laine says she is retiring from day to day operations as co-owner but will still be a part of the HGTV show that centers on the duo, Good Bones.

Two Chicks and a Hammer Inc. was founded by Laine and her daughter Mina Starsiak in 2007. The pair gained popularity from renovating homes in their free time from their full-time jobs as a lawyer and waitress.

Their show Good Bones began filming in 2015 and has been ongoing since.

“Although it is hard to leave this wonderful group of people, it is exactly how wonderful and capable they are that makes me comfortable leaving. I have complete confidence that the company Mina and I founded out of whole cloth, based on the novel idea of improving neighborhoods by rehabilitating the worst houses in a neighborhood, one house at a time, has a bright future. I won’t be far, and will likely just be puttering in the yard, so reach out any time you need me,” said Laine.

