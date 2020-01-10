Kauffman Engineering names new CEO

LEBANON, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – Lebanon-based Kauffman Engineering has named David Evans president and chief executive officer. Evans, who succeeds Mike Buis, most recently served as president and CEO of Oerlikon Drive Systems Americas in Lafayette.

Evans also previously held executive roles at SMW Automotive, TRW Automotive, Booz-Allen and Hamilton, and NCR.

Kauffman Engineering is a manufacturer of custom specified, industrial grade wire harnesses, cable assemblies and related products for electrical system needs in HVAC, commercial equipment, specialty vehicle, lawn care, marine, and other industrial end markets.

Kauffman operates 15 locations across the United States and Mexico.

“Kauffman is a strong organization and we embrace opportunities to learn from fresh ideas and perspectives,” said. Buis. “David is a dynamic and innovative leader who deeply understands many of our end markets, has a track record of driving operational and commercial improvements, and proven experience in the sourcing of raw materials, manufacturing, supply chain logistics, and sales cycles that are critical to Kauffman’s long-term success.”