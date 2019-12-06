Kenzie announces new leadership

INDIANAPOLIS (inside Indiana Business) -Indianapolis-based Kenzie Academy Kenzie Academy has added to its leadership. Dana Price has been named chief financial officer and Joe Wanninger will serve as chief revenue officer.

Price previously worked for McGraw Hill Education where she served as vice president of M&A and VP of finance and analytics.

Wanninger was formerly co-founder and senior vice president of marketing for Indianapolis-based Orbis Education, an educational outsourced program management company acquired by Grand Canyon Education early last year. He most-recently served as chief operating officer at Valve+Meter, a performance marketing agency.

“I was drawn to Kenzie because of the honest mission of the organization and because of the amazing team that Chok and Emily have built,” said Wanninger. “With Kenzie’s recent $100 million tuition financing raise, the company is very well positioned to deliver high-quality education to people who want this kind of training and in markets that need the graduates.”