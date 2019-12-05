King Park Development and Renew Indianapolis to merge

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) – King Park Development Corp. and Renew Indianapolis are merging business operations to provide what they’re calling “comprehensive community stabilization and development services” in Indianapolis. The combined organization will be called Renew Indianapolis Inc.

The new organization will focus on renovating, building, and financing affordable housing. The companies also say they will launch initiatives to boost economic growth and sustainability with business lending and services.

“King Park is excited to merge with Renew Indianapolis to provide comprehensive community stabilization and development services,” said Steven Meyer, executive director of King Park. “The combined organization will be able to foster more positive change in Indianapolis and address the needs of residents and businesses.”

The Renew Indianapolis Inc. merger will begin officially in January and the companies say the transition will not impact any services or products currently provided.