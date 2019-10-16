Kitchenware maker to close in Terre Haute, lay off 82

TERRE HAUTE (Inside INdiana Business) — A letter to Indiana officials from Illinois-based Columbian Home Products LLC says it intends to close its plant in Terre Haute and lay off 82 workers.

According to the WARN letter sent to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development, the layoffs will begin Dec. 1. The company expects the layoffs to be permanent.

Columbian Home Products produces home goods and kitchenware such as pots and pans. The department described the factory as “fabricated metal product manufacturing.” “Inside INdiana Business” has reached out to the company for more information but not heard back.

According to the company website, Columbian Home Products LLC dates to 1871, when it was named the Bellaire Stamping Co. In 1902, the factory was built in Terre Haute.

In addition to the Terre Haute plant, the company also has a facility in the northwest Chicago suburb of North Barrington.

A notification letter to the state is required by the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act. WARN is a U.S. labor law that mandates employers with 100 or more employees to provide a 60-day warning of a plant closing or mass layoffs.