Kroger and ClusterTruck announce partnership

CARMEL, INDIANAPOLIS (Inside Indiana Business) – The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) and Indianapolis-based ClusterTruck, a software platform with delivery-only kitchens, is partnering to launch the Kroger Delivery Kitchen Powered by ClusterTruck in Carmel and Indianapolis. The companies say the kitchen will offer multiple menus from one central scratch kitchen to deliver meals on-demand without service or delivery fees.

Kroger and ClusterTruck will also serve customers in Columbus, Ohio. King Soopers Delivery Kitchen Powered by ClusterTruck will serve customers in Denver as well.

“The way our customers order and receive meals is evolving, and ClusterTruck’s innovative culinary and digital design is cracking the code for the future of profitable meal delivery,” said Yael Cosset, Kroger’s CIO. “Kroger is leveraging ClusterTruck’s advanced technology to ensure our customers don’t have to sacrifice quality and value for convenience when it comes to meal delivery. Kroger Delivery Kitchen Powered by ClusterTruck will allow our customers to access restaurant-quality fresh and delicious meals like never before and without having to pay excessive service or delivery fees.”

ClusterTruck opened its first kitchen in 2016. The company ensures that nearly every order is in the hands of the customer within 7 minutes of the meal’s preparation. The average time between placing an order and a customer receiving their food is less than 30 minutes, according to the company.

