Kroger holding last two days of free COVID testing

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) – Kroger Health, the Marion County Public Health Department and Indianapolis Public Schools are partnering for the last two days of COVID-19 testing. Kroger says the free, drive-through testing will be available Tuesday, May 26 and Wednesday, May 27 on the west side of Indianapolis.

The testing site is located at Ernie Pyle School 90 at 3351 W. 18th Street and appointments can be made any time between 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Kroger says individuals who wish to participate in one of the final sessions may start the process by visiting their website.

The company says eligibility is established by the system’s virtual screening tool, with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and recommendations from state and local specialists.

Eligible registrants who make an appointment will receive an email confirmation with pre-appointment paperwork. Kroger says each patient should bring a photo ID to the testing site and should leave car windows rolled up until a healthcare practitioner approaches the car and advises the patient to roll down the window.

The company says the drive-through testing location has self-administered nasal swabs that must be ordered and observed by a Kroger Health professional.