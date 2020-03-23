Kroger to pay bonuses, announces leave policy

CINCINNATI, OH (Inside INdiana Business) — Kroger (NYSE: KR) has announced it will provide a one-time bonus to employees and a new emergency leave policy. The bonus plan is for every hourly frontline grocery, supply chain, manufacturing and customer service associate. Each full-time associate will receive $300 and $150 for part-time workers.

The bonus will be paid to frontline associates hired on or before March 1, and will be payable on April 3.

“Grocery workers are on the frontlines, ensuring Americans have access to the food and products they need during this unprecedented pandemic,” said Rodney McMullen, Kroger’s chairman and CEO. “Our associates are working around the clock to keep our stores open for our customers. I am incredibly grateful for all they are doing. The true heroes in this story are our associates, and we want to provide them with additional resources and support to help them continue their remarkable effort.”

The Cincinnati-based company also announced an expanded COVID-19 emergency leave plan, which includes paid time off to allow employees to self-isolate and/or to seek medical care. The new guidelines, expanded from an original plan announced March 14, would allow all associates to be eligible to receive standard pay for up to two weeks.

“We believe that by expanding our emergency leave guidelines, more of our associates can feel certain knowing that if their health is affected by or if they experience symptoms of COVID-19, they will be supported while they stay at home and recover,” said Tim Massa, Kroger’s senior vice president and chief people officer.

Kroger has also made other resources available through its Helping Hands fund, which provides financial help to workers, including lack of childcare.