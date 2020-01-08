KSM taps former city CFO for new position

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Indianapolis-based accounting and consulting firm Katz, Sapper & Miller has selected Fady Qaddoura as its first chief innovation officer. Qaddoura previously served as controller and chief financial officer for the city of Indianapolis.

Qaddoura’s background includes stints with the Indiana General Assembly, the Indiana Department of Workforce Development and the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration. He is also an adjunct faculty member in the Indiana University Lilly Family School of Philanthropy.

“Fady’s extensive background in data analytics, consulting, and systems enhancement and unparalleled reputation in the public, private, and nonprofit sectors will enhance our ongoing efforts to provide value-added, consultative solutions to our clients,” said David Resnick, managing partner of KSM. “With Fady’s involvement and leadership, we look forward to accelerating our firm’s efforts to expand our services and use technology and data to create meaningful client outcomes.”

Qaddoura will begin his new role next week.