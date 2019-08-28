Lafayette breaks ground on new Loeb Stadium

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — The city of Lafayette and fans of the Lafayette Aviators baseball team broke ground on a $20 million ballpark, which will replace the nearly 80-year-old Loeb Stadium.

Demolition and construction on the multipurpose facility is set to begin right away.

American Structurepoint is the architectural firm in charge of turning the historic field into a modern venue.

As a salute to the past, the architects took inspiration from the stadium’s original 1940s-era Art Deco design. It will have traditional brick facade and exposed steel.

While the exterior may represent the “old,” the interior will have a definite “new” look and feel. American Structurepoint said the field will be rotated 180 degrees, moving home plate to what is currently center field, and synthetic turf will cover the field.

The city said the new Loeb Stadium will have seating for 2,500 fans, including 1,900 chair-backed seats. The design also includes three enclosed suites and open-air party decks

In addition to Aviators’ games, the city intends to use the new stadium for soccer games, football, concerts and other events year-round.

The Aviators, which play in the Prospect League, will play next season at Purdue University’s Alexander Field. The new Loeb field is set to be completed for the 2021 season.

“We have had a wonderful partnership with Purdue and their athletics program over the years and the organization couldn’t be happier about growing that relationship by playing at Alexander Field while our new home is constructed,” said Aviators General Manager Zach Chartrand.