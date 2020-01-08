Lake City Bank touts $21M investment in renovations

Northern Indiana bank, Lake City Bank, is completing $21 million in renovations at its downtown Warsaw campus and other outlets. (Photo provided)

WARSAW, Ind (Inside INdiana Business) — Warsaw-based Lake City Bank, a subsidiary of Lakeland Financial Corp. (Nasdaq Global Select/LKFN), says it has initiated the final phase of a $21.7 million makeover of its downtown Warsaw campus and Kosciusko county offices.

In 2010, the company launched a multi-year capital investment program which includes a nearly $16 million remodel of multiple Lake City Bank office buildings in downtown Warsaw. Lake City employs about 350 people in the downtown locations.

The bank also operates eleven offices throughout Kosciusko county where the company invested nearly $6 million in renovations.

“Every square foot of our Kosciusko County footprint will have been updated and upgraded,” said David Findlay, president and chief executive officer. “These upgrades have included investment in innovative and forward-thinking technology platforms that will ensure that Lake City Bank remains at the forefront of technology.”

While many banks are focusing on online banking, Findlay says Lake City still sees value in a brick and mortar presence.

“Because that’s where we serve our clients face-to-face every day, and both delivery channels are important for our success,” said Findlay.

Lake City Bank was founded in Warsaw in 1872.