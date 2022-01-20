Inside INdiana Business

Lake County Corn Dogs to play ball in Crown Point

CROWN POINT, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — The name of the newest baseball team in the Northern League has been unveiled. The Lake County Corn Dogs, based out of Crown Point, will compete at Legacy Fields at Center Ross Park beginning this summer.

The team says the name was selected by the public through a naming competition held late last year. The Corn Dogs are a pre-professional team participating in the league previously known as Midwest Collegiate League.

“Crown Point is an ideal location for our league’s latest expansion franchise in South Lake County,” Northern League President Don Popravak said in a news release. “With the official announcement of the Corn Dogs name, we want the community to know they now have professional prospect level talent playing right in their backyard.”

Team owner Ralph Flores says the team’s name is an appropriate and fun title.

“When people think about the Corn Dogs, they’re going to remember fun nights out with loved ones and friends,” said Flores. “They’re going to remember awesome games with fantastic area players. And they’re going to remember the joy they had on those summer nights in Crown Point. We couldn’t ask for more, and we thank the community for all their outstanding suggestions for our new team’s name.”

Justin Huisman, a former pitcher for the Kansas City Royals, is the manager of the team. The team says its roster will be comprised of both local and out-of-town talent.