Land Trust adds area near LaGrange

LaGRANGE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — ACRES Land Trust has expanded its Quog Lake preserve south of LaGrange by adding 12 more acres. The area is part of a priority conservation and includes 12 acres of land. The property contains two historic school buildings, one of which continues to serve a congregation that has met at the site since the mid-1800s.

ACRES was also able to acquire four acres of transferable land near Howe.

“ACRES prioritizes growing preserves,” said Jason Kissel, executive director for the state’s oldest and largest local land trust. “Each acre added is a big deal for conservation, for more protection to the place, more return on our members’ and donors’ investment in land.”

The now 138-acre Quog Lake is one of eight properties included in 681 acres in the area owned by ACRES, Indiana Department of Natural Resources and LaGrange County.