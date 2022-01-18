Inside INdiana Business

Langellier to step down as TechPoint CEO

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — The chief executive officer of Indianapolis-based TechPoint has announced plans to step down. Mike Langellier has led the nonprofit technology initiative of the Central Indiana Corporate Partnership for the last nine years and helped bring the tech community in Indianapolis to the forefront. “We’ve accomplished what I set out to, which was to put Indianapolis on the map as a national tech hub and to build an organization that endows Indiana and tech companies here with a competitive advantage for successful growth,” Langellier said.

Langellier announced his departure in a video message Tuesday.

“Now, TechPoint and our tech community are entering a new chapter and are positioned for great things. Both deserve fresh eyes, energy and vision leading them ahead,” said Langellier. “So, now is the time for me to pass the torch as CEO of TechPoint to the next person who can carry the vision and lead the organization and our tech community from here.”

Langellier is a graduate of DePauw University and co-founder of software company MiJibe.com, which he later sold. It was after the sale that he was approached about serving as TechPoint CEO by Mark Hill and David Becker, who at that time were members of the TechPoint Board of Directors.

During his tenure, Langellier led the creation of a variety of programs focused on talent attraction, venture capital investment, support for tech startups and promotion of central Indiana’s tech ecosystem. Some of those programs include Xtern and VC Speed Dating.

Sherry Aaholm, chair of the TechPoint board and chief digital officer for Columbus-based Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI), calls Langellier’s departure bittersweet.

“I’ve had the opportunity to work with Mike over the past six years, both as a TechPoint advisory board member, and as the board chair,” Aaholm said in a news release. “Mike leads TechPoint as a true CEO, who is actively engaged with his stakeholders to understand their needs and the needs of the broader technical community. He distills these insights to create a compelling vision and overarching strategy and commits to drive results.”

Langellier says he will remain with TechPoint through May to help with the transition as the organization searches for his successor. He says he does not yet have any plans for when he leaves aside from spending time with family.