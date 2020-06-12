Pink Elephant among 20 Indiana ‘Pit Stop’ roadside attractions

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – Visit Indiana has released its newest #The20IN20 list.

The eighth list in the organization’s series unveils 20 of the state’s top roadside attractions.

Visit Indiana’s The 20 IN 20: Plan a Pit Stop at These 20 Roadside Attractions in Indiana list features landmarks like the king of popcorn, Orville Redenbacher, statue in Valparaiso, the Tulip Trestle railroad bridge in Bloomfield, and the 20-foot Giant Peach at a roadside produce stand in Bruceville.

“As Indiana continues to get Back on Track, these 20 attractions are all great reasons to reroute your road trip,” said Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch.

Dozens of giant statues, signs, advertisements and artwork are some of the unique sights Visit Indiana says you can find across the state.

“We want to see your social-distancing selfies,” said Misty Weisensteiner, director of the Indiana Office of Tourism Development. “When you visit a destination from any of the lists, post your photos on Instagram with #The20IN20. You will have a chance to win a giveaway.”

Visit Indiana says it plans to randomly draw 20 winners every other month.

You can connect with the list by clicking here.