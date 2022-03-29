Inside INdiana Business

LCI Industries continues growth through acquisitions

ELKHART, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Elkhart-based LCI Industries (NYSE: LCII), through its subsidiary Lippert Components Manufacturing, Inc., has acquired substantially all of the business assets of Girard Systems and Girard Products LLC. The Alabama-based manufacturer produces awnings and tankless water heaters for OEMs and aftermarket customers in the recreational vehicle, specialty vehicle, and related industries.

Financial details were not disclosed. Last year, the manufacturer acquired several companies, including Furrion in Elkhart, Trazcor Inc. in Goshen, and Texas-based Ranch Hand Equipment LLC, among others.

Girard has served the RV industry since 1995 and has locations in Indiana, California and Alabama.

“The addition of Girard will allow us to provide a wider range of exceptional products to our customers, especially in the higher-end motorized segment of the RV Industry,” said Ryan Smith, Group President of Lippert – North America. “Girard’s great product lines will further bolster our service offerings in categories that we’re already strong in, perfectly aligning with our focus on enhancing the customer experience.”

Lippert says its sales and operations teams have plans to take Girard’s designs and products and expand them into broader customer channels.