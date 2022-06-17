Inside INdiana Business

LED lighting maker to build Batesville facility

Ekamdeep Singh (center) is the CEO of IKIO LED Lighting. (photo courtesy of the city of Batesville)

BATESVILLE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — An Indianapolis-based manufacturer of LED lighting fixtures is expanding operations to Ripley County. IKIO LED Lighting LLC says it will invest $25 million to establish a manufacturing and warehousing facility in the Batesville Industrial Park and create 30 jobs over the next five years.

The city of Batesville says the company will begin work on the interior of an existing shell building at the industrial park that will include nearly 48,000 square feet of warehouse space and about 2,600 square feet of office space. That portion of the project is expected to be complete within 12 months.

The company will also construct a new manufacturing space that will produce LED lights and solar systems for both industrial and household lighting purposes. Construction is expected to take about two years to complete.

“We at IKIO are very excited for this next chapter in our organization’s growth as we start manufacturing our products in the United States,” IKIO Chief Executive Officer Ekamdeep Singh said in written remarks. “We are thankful to the City of Batesville and all the other parties that made this project possible. We certainly look forward to growing the relationship.”

IKIO makes LED lighting fixtures for a variety of markets, including commercial, industrial, horticulture, multi-family residential/hospitality, hazardous location and solar outdoor lighting. The company currently has six manufacturing facilities.

The Indiana Economic Development Corp. has offered IKIO up to $300,000 in conditional tax credits, which the company will not be eligible to claim until Hoosier workers are hired for the new jobs.

The city says it still has four sites available for development in the Batesville Industrial Park.