Legendary golf course designer dies

One of the world’s most celebrated golf course architects has died. Pete Dye, along with his wife Alice, designed numerous courses around the globe, including nearly two dozen in Indiana. He was 94.

In 1962 the duo built their first course, a nine-hold course now known as Dye’s Walk Country Club, in Greenwood. Their first 18-hole course, Maple Creek Country Club in Indianapolis, also opened in the early 1960s.

Other notable Indiana courses designed by the Dyes include Crooked Stick Golf Club in Carmel and The Pete Dye Course at French Lick Resort. The pair’s most recently-completed course, The Club at Chatham Hills in Westfield, opened in 2016.

Since the first one opened in the 1960s, Pete Dye courses have hosted a variety of major golf events, including the Ryder Cup, the PGA Championship, the Senior and Women’s U.S. Opens, and the NCAA Championship.

"Pete Dye left an imprint on the world of golf that will be experienced for generations, painting wonderful pictures with the land that continue to inspire, entertain & challenge us. The PGA is saddened by the passing of this dear friend of the PGA Professional.” (1/2) pic.twitter.com/rUWN7Xyh53 — PGA of America (@PGA) January 9, 2020

Alice Dye, an Indianapolis native who herself was an accomplished amateur golfer, died nearly a year ago. Details on services for Pete Dye have yet to be announced.

