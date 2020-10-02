Inside INdiana Business

IT, engineering, science firm Leidos to lay off 60 at Indy facility

by: Mary Willkom
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (Indiana INdiana Business) – Virginia-based Leidos will lay off 61 employees at its facility in Indianapolis.

The company says the entire facility will not be closed, but layoffs will begin November 30.

The company provides information technology, engineering, and science solutions for defense, intelligence, and homeland security markets. Leidos did not disclose which positions would be affected by the layoffs.

The layoffs are expected to be permanent. The company says the affected employees do not have bumping rights.

The Indianapolis office is at 5101 Decatur Blvd., according to online information.

