Academy launches 2nd aviation workforce program

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside Indiana Business) — LIFT Academy in Indianapolis has partnered with the U.S. Department of Labor to launch an aviation maintenance technician apprenticeship program later this month.

The project will be the academy’s second aviation workforce development program.

Officials said the registered apprenticeship program is the only one in Indiana and one of eight in the nation.

The apprentices earn a paycheck via on-the-job training and work alongside licensed airframe and power plant professionals to build their skill sets and earn the hours required to obtain licenses to become an aviation maintenance technician.

The program takes three years to complete, and, once licensed, apprentices are set up with a guaranteed job at Republic Airways.

“There has never been a more exciting time to enter the field of aviation, and the industry must do more to attract individuals into these jobs that provide a life-long career and stable pay,” said Matt Koscal, Republic Airways senior vice president and chief administrative officer, in a news release. “We are excited that LIFT is recognized by the U.S. Department of Labor for addressing this important workforce development need. This recognition not only validates the need for such programs but also acknowledges the quality of the career-focused training students learn at LIFT Academy.”