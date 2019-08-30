Lighthouse Autism Center opens Elkhart location

ELKHART, Ind. (INside INdiana Business) — Lighthouse Autism Center has opened its seventh location in the Michiana area. Officials say the new $250,000 center in Elkhart will create more than 30 jobs in the city.

The center provides therapy for children with autism and helps patients work on social skills, living skills and school readiness skills.

Lighthouse Autism Center uses elements of Applied Behavior Analysis in its therapy programs, which are year-round tailored to each patient’s unique needs.

“As parents of a child with autism, we have experienced firsthand the life changing impact of ABA therapy. We know how important these services are and we are thrilled to be able to provide them to the Elkhart community,” said Gregg Maggioli, founder and executive director of Lighthouse Autism Center.

Lighthouse Autism Center is now enrolling children at the Elkhart location.