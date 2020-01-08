Ligonier company details expansion

LIGONIER, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — A Noble County company has announced plans to expand it services and add a small number of jobs. Advanced Metal Etching says it is investing $250,000 to add an aluminum etching line at its Ligonier facility due to increased demand.

Advanced Metal Etching is a photochemical etching supplier of thin metal components for a variety of industries, including automotive, aerospace, and electronics. The company says the new line will better serve existing customers and offer greater capacity for companies that are increasing their aluminum products.

“We experienced an increase in RFQs for aluminum etched components in the past six months, mainly from the automotive, aerospace, and electronics industries,” said Blake Greer, co-president and chief financial officer of Advanced Metal Etching. “More OEMs and their suppliers are utilizing the unique properties of aluminum, such as the high strength to weight ratio, corrosion resistance, and better performance in extreme temperatures. Compared to steel, aluminum contributes to better fuel efficiency and lower carbon emissions.”

A spokesperson for Advanced Metal Etching tells Inside INdiana Business expected future employment opportunities could include machine operators, as well as inspecting and shipping positions. Initially, the expansion would include four new employees but continued demand for aluminum products could result in more hires.

The company says if the demand continues to grow as the industry is forecasting, then more capital investments would be made for additional equipment.